CNN’s Abby Phillip Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Naomi Angelina Richardson

*CNN’s Abby Phillip has welcomed her first baby, daughter Naomi Angelina Richardson, with husband Marcus Richardson.

Baby Naomi arrived “10 days fashionably late,” weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches, Phillip tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Marcus and I are so happy to announce that the Naomi Angelina Richardson arrived bright and early on Monday morning perfectly happy, healthy and ready to eat. Mom and baby are feeling great,” she says. “Her first name means ‘pleasant one’ and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014.”

Phillip opened up about her pregnancy to Gayle King for the March issue of The Cut.

“The experience of pregnancy has only made me become more in awe of what we as women are able to endure. It was tough: battling morning sickness while balancing a demanding job with long, unpredictable hours. But it has been a reminder of what I am capable of — and what so many women do every day,” she said.

Abby also shared similar messages on Instagram for Mother’s Day, writing, “Before this year, I thought I knew what motherhood was all about. But what I wasn’t prepared for was the emotional fortitude that it requires to really be a mother. When people say that having a child is like having your heart living outside of your body, that is no joke.”

“Being a mother is so much more than sleepless nights and endless diaper changes,” she added. “Motherhood, especially Black motherhood, is an act of bravery and an act of hope. We are mothers not because we always make the best choices or because we can protect our children from the unknown, but because we choose hope instead of fear.”

“As I have watched so many of my friends experience motherhood in so many different ways, I am in awe of what we as women can do,” Abby continued.

“For some of us, the task is an unexpected challenge and for others it is the fulfillment of a long hoped for dream. But as I prepare to bring my daughter into the world, I’m filled with gratitude for all the women who have endured loss and struggle in their motherhood journeys. I gain courage from their bravery.”

Phillip and Richardson tied the knot on May 26, 2018.