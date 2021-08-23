Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Honors Him with Musical Performance [WATCH]

*Chadwick Boseman’s widow performed a touching rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You” in honor of her late husband during the Stand Up to Cancer televised event on Saturday evening.

Boseman died from colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, was introduced ahead of her performance by Anthony Anderson, who, per PEOPLE, gave a touching tribute to the “Black Panther” star.

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years,” Anderson said. “The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero.”

“But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me — a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them,” he continued, before introducing the set. “Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick’s wife, Simone.”

Watch her performance via the YouTube clip below.

Back in March, Simone urged the Black community to get screened for colon cancer.

“Black people in this country are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it. The age for routine screening has recently been lowered to 45 so if you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened,” she explained while accepting Chadwick’s win for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards in March.

“This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages so you don’t have any time to waste even if you have no family history and even if you think nothing is wrong,” she continued, “And if you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs, know the science, listen to your body. If you need more information and for a full list of colon cancer symptoms you can visit standuptocancer.org/coloncancersymptoms. Please, you are so needed and you are so loved. Please take your health into your own hands. Thank you.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Stand Up to Cancer has raised over $603 million for cancer research since it was founded in 2008.