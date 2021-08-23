Boosie Defends Threats to ‘Beat Up’ Lil Nas X in Appearance on Breakfast Club | WATCH

*As we previously reported, Boosie uploaded a video of himself on Instagram last month where he defended DaBaby after he got “canceled” over his homophobic Rolling Loud comments.

In the clip, Boosie said he thinks people have been going too hard on DaBaby instead of someone like Lil Nas X, implying that the singer has been setting a bad example for kids by dancing naked in a music video titled “Industry Baby.” Boosie went on to say that if he’s ever at an award show and Nas X tries to get naked during a performance, “ima drag his ass off stage and beat his ass.” Boosie is now talking more about his feeling towards Lil Nas X.

He recently appeared on the Breakfast Club and said he doesn’t feel bad about threatening Lil Nas X. Here’s what else he had to say:

“I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion. … If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar,” he said. “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”

Charlamagne and his co-hosts told Boosie they disagree and pointed to the lyrical content of many tracks. Boosie then elaborated on his views on Lil Nas X, sharing that his concerns over X stripping onstage were for “strong, young Black men.”

“If you were trying to raise [kids], would you be cool with sitting there and trying to watch Nas X go up there and take his clothes off?” he asked Charlamagne, before saying he’s “part of the problem.”

Here’s the FULL clip of Boosie’s comments about beating up Lil Nas X: