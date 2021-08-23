BLIND ITEM: The Porn Site

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

I have written about this online porn site in the past, and no, I am not talking about MindGeek or its companies. This one was started by guys who made it big in child porn and have now gone mainstream. They are rich, but to get stupidly rich, they need investors. Those investors don’t want any part of sex. Pictures and solo is fine. The owners think if they accede to the demands, they will be rich. They won’t. Everyone will leave the site other than celebrities.

Can you guess the name of the online porn site? Sound off in the comments.