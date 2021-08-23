Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

BLIND ITEM: The Porn Site

By Ny MaGee
0

blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

I have written about this online porn site in the past, and no, I am not talking about MindGeek or its companies. This one was started by guys who made it big in child porn and have now gone mainstream. They are rich, but to get stupidly rich, they need investors. Those investors don’t want any part of sex. Pictures and solo is fine. The owners think if they accede to the demands, they will be rich. They won’t. Everyone will leave the site other than celebrities. 

Can you guess the name of the online porn site? Sound off in the comments. 

Previous articleWendy Williams Debuts New ‘Boyfriend’ at Son’s 21st Birthday Party
Next article‘Birds Of Prey’ Spin-Off With Jurnee Smollett’s in the Works at HBO Max
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO