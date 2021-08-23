‘Birds Of Prey’ Spin-Off With Jurnee Smollett’s in the Works at HBO Max

*Misha Green and Jurnee Smollett are reuniting once more for a DC movie project featuring heroine Black Canary.

The duo has worked on WGN’s former slave series “Underground,” and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and now Green has been tapped to pen the script for a spinoff from Warner Bros.’s 2020 DC movie Birds of Prey which featured characters Harley Quinn, the Huntress, Cassandra Cain and Canary, played by Smollett, per Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s more from the outlet:

The project is in early development at HBO Max. Green will write the script for the feature, with Smollett due to reprise her role. Sur Kroll, who produced Prey, will produce Canary.

Prey was not a strong performer at the box office — it grossed only $201.8 million worldwide when released in Feb. 5, 2020 — but did generate fan interest and had actors who were game to play.

No take on the story was revealed, however Canary is one of DC’s long-standing characters, having been created in the late 1940s. Since the 1960s, she has been associated mostly with Green Arrow and is known for her ear-splitting canary cry.

Up next for Green is “The Mother,” an action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez for Netflix, and a “Tomb Raider” movie project that she will write and make her feature directorial debut.

READ MORE: HBO’s Horror-Drama ‘Lovecraft Country’ Won’t Have a Second Season / VIDEO

We reported earlier that Green’s “Lovecraft Country,” will not be getting a second installment.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

With its unique blend of horror, fictional period drama, real historical figures, fantasy, sci-fi and social commentary, the empowering “Lovecraft Country” took pop culture by storm in August and helped advance the social conversation ignited by the death of George Floyd.

At the time of the “Lovecraft Country” finale airing in October, Green outlined for Deadline where she wanted to take the series.

“I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” said Green, who co-created another acclaimed series, WGN America’s Underground, before developing Lovecraft Country.