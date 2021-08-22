Meet Patti LaBelle’s Granddaughters Gia and Leyla Edwards

*Patti LaBelle wears many titles comfortably; she is a famous singer and excellent pastry chef; however, her favorite titles include “grandmother.”

Make that “doting grandmother” because she spends an insane amount of time in the company of her granddaughters Gia and Leyla.

Gia came along first which means she has spent the most time with her grandmother. In that time, Patti grew so fond of the tot; she would post pictures of her dressed sharply on her Instagram page.

After seeing how much fans appeared to like the photos, an Instagram page was created in her name; it holds tonnes of pictures that feature Gia and boasts of more than seven thousand followers.

GIA EDWARDS

Gia was welcomed by Patti’s son Zuri Edwards and his wife, Lona. Since her arrival, she has kept her family wrapped around her little pinkie.

Patti was one of the first to fall for the tot’s charms and would often sing to her in the past. One of her songs Gia came to love is titled “Lady Marmalade.”

The little girl seems to have her granny’s music genes and Patti suspects that she may go into entertainment with the amount of passion she seems to have for the stage.

FAMILY IS ALL SHE NEEDS

After her birth, Patti quickly became a steady fixture in her granddaughter’s life, happily taking her places and doting over her. Gia did not mind getting dawned over, so she went along with it.

Imagine how excited Patti was when she learned she would become a grandmother again with the birth of Zuri’s second child Leyla.

The R&B legend has been living the single life since her separation from her former husband, Armstead Edwards, in the year 2000 after more than three decades of marriage.

Rather than try out the dating pool again, Patti is more particular about spending time with her family and friends. She also has a dog named Cuddles, who is always within reach on lonely nights. More details and other news on our website.

