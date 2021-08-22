Cynthia Erivo and Adobe Honor Black Roller Skating Culture

*Cynthia Erivo recently hooked up with Adobe software in a move highlighting rollerskating culture in the Black community.

Using the hashtag #StoriesonSkates, Adobe dropped a digital collection featuring six types of roller skates designed in a joint effort with Substance Painter, Adobe’s new 3D feature.

The six elements of skate culture being; music, choreography, empowerment, style, legacy and community.

“I was so excited to work with Adobe on Stories on Skates to showcase Black skating culture, especially as an expression of Black joy and creativity,” Erivo said in a press release. “This project brings to life stories from the rink that are inspiring, important, and deserve to be remembered. My hope is that Stories on Skates is a fitting tribute to skating and Black culture while celebrating its rich history in music, movement, style, empowerment, community, and legacy.”

Each skate boasts bright colors, retro designs and bold details. Skate influencers who will also be involved in the project include skatealldae, justseconds, the_good_guy91, gr00vyquads and lilyskatesalot. They will tell their own stories about ties to roller-skating on their Instagram accounts, reports Madamenoire via Yahoo.

“This project illuminates how Adobe’s 3D vision goes beyond just a set of tools and brings creative visions and culture to life in new, immersive mediums,” Sebastien Deguy, VP of 3D and immersive at Adobe, in a statement. “With Cynthia’s help, we hope Stories on Skates shines a light on the joy and impact of skating culture for the Black community.”