Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Crazy Lady Claims She’s Married to MiJac – Says Jackson’s Ghost Possesses Her Body | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
0

*In this era of renewed sensitivity to mental health it’s a bit of a faux pas to call somebody crazy. But sometimes you gotta call a spade a spade.

The New York Post is reporting that a woman named Kathleen Roberts claims that Michael Jackson possesses her body to “dance, sing and eat cookies.”

Furthermore, she says Mike proposed to her clairvoyantly and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr officiated their nuptials. But, claims Roberts, Michael kept the marriage certificate. Nope, you CANNOT make this ish up. 

“So he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments ‘toiletries.’ He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband).” 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jay Z Answers the Call of the West – New Yorker Says His Permanent Residence is Now LA

Michael Jackson - Kathleen Roberts (Instagram)
Michael Jackson – Kathleen Roberts (Instagram)

Oh, so you’d like more of Roberts’ wild recollections of being Michael Jackson’s wife. OK, here ya go: 

“So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more than I’d expect him to as a former fan.” 

Roberts also claimed her supernatural senses have been previously misdiagnosed as schizophrenia. 

Jackson died at age 50 from respiratory and cardiac arrest due to an accidental overdose of an intravenous sedative on June 25, 2009. 

Previous articleThe Cherish Twins Discuss ‘The Encore’ Debacle: ‘Reality TV is Crazy, Not Us! | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO