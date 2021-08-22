*In this era of renewed sensitivity to mental health it’s a bit of a faux pas to call somebody crazy. But sometimes you gotta call a spade a spade.

The New York Post is reporting that a woman named Kathleen Roberts claims that Michael Jackson possesses her body to “dance, sing and eat cookies.”

Furthermore, she says Mike proposed to her clairvoyantly and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr officiated their nuptials. But, claims Roberts, Michael kept the marriage certificate. Nope, you CANNOT make this ish up.

“So he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments ‘toiletries.’ He stays possessed in me (relaxed not channeling and just enjoying living through me and communicating with me as a husband).”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jay Z Answers the Call of the West – New Yorker Says His Permanent Residence is Now LA

Oh, so you’d like more of Roberts’ wild recollections of being Michael Jackson’s wife. OK, here ya go:

“So he likes to eat in me. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more than I’d expect him to as a former fan.”

Roberts also claimed her supernatural senses have been previously misdiagnosed as schizophrenia.

Jackson died at age 50 from respiratory and cardiac arrest due to an accidental overdose of an intravenous sedative on June 25, 2009.