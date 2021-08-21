She WASN’T Ready: Sha’Carri Richardson Races Jamaicans and Comes in LAST | WATCH

*Sha’Carri Richardson obviously wasn’t ready to back her talk of beating the Olympic-winning Jamaican sprinters in her return to the race track.

Nope, it wasn’t quite as glorious as she and her fans had hoped. You see, she came in last place against some of the same women she’d beat a couple months ago.

Richardson, who aswe reported, was disqualified from competing in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday she participated in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon in women’s 100-meter dash. She squared off against 8 others, including three of the Jamaican Olympians who took gold, silver and bronze during the games in her absence.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against T-Mobile Hit Over Latest Massive Data Breach⁠

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After the starter’s gun went off, it quickly became clear that Sha’Carri was falling behind … and not just the Jamaican runners, but everyone else too.

Out of the nine runners in the race, Richardson ended up coming in 9th place with a time of 11.14 seconds. Needless to say, her performance wasn’t what folks weren’t expecting. Talk about disappointing. 🙁 And in case you’re wondering, the Jamaican athletes won EVERYTHING again, finishing 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Meanwhile, Elaine Thompson-Herah claimed a new record: 10.54 seconds.

Sha’carri Richardson after the race: “This is one race. I’m not done. Count me out if you want to … Talk all the shit you want to! You know what I can do!” pic.twitter.com/xlmJzpDd2D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2021

Even though she lost spectacularly, Ms. Richardson was ready for the incoming.

Here’s more via TMZ:

In a post-race interview with NBC … she made it quite clear, in spirited terms, that she wasn’t “done” … and that she couldn’t care less what haters have to say. She also said this is one race, and that it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things for her future competing.

Of course, cruel as ever … the Internet was still quick to make jokes about her placement, which is very interesting. Sha’Carri almost became a hero when she was banned for smoking pot — but now … it seems people are all too happy to see her so-called “downfall.” 🤔

Something tells us she’ll prove them wrong soon enough.