‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burress Gets Candid with Talk of Breast Reduction – WATCH

*Recently, singer turned reality television star Kandi Burress opened up about a deeply personal surgical procedure that tens of thousands of women throughout the country can relate to: breast reduction surgery. Well, we should say, it would normally be “deeply personal,” but the Xscape star already discussed it in detail on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.“

“The reason why I started thinking about this is because I guess it’s been six, close to six, weeks… I decided to get my breasts reduced,” she shared in a recent episode of “Speak On It,” her YouTube series. “For me, it was a whole thing of trying to figure out who I was going to go to to reduce my breasts, was I going to go out of town to do it, was I going to stay in Atlanta to do it, was I going to go to a doctor who was close to Atlanta to do it, trying to find the time to do it.”

Kandi also realized that so many people are doing things like that but “nobody ever wants to talk about it.” She told the camera that while she’s doing various kinds of diet and did lose some weight, it didn’t have anything to do with her now-smaller breasts. “I went to a doctorand he cute a chunk off each one them,” she revealed.

Burress had previously mentioned her breast reduction on an April episode of “RHOA” in a conversation with castmate Kenya Moore, who also had a breast reduction. Burress’ body is Burress’ business as far as we’re concerned, but we think she’s fine as wine no matter what. A modern classic.