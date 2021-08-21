Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeEntertainmentHip Hop-Rap
Hip Hop-Rap

Regarding Farrakhan, Rapper Named Wack Said Something Wack, You Shocked? | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
0

Wack100 & Louis Farrakhan (Getty)
Wack100 & Louis Farrakhan (Getty)

*First things first, you know when a ninja’s name is Wack 100, some wack stuff is bound to happen. Like, how could it not? It’s all up in his name! Plus, he’s wack to the hundredth power.

Recently the rapper with the apropos name (Wack 100) took to Clubhouse to diss Meek Mill, powered by the battery place in his back by Tekashi and his supporters, he used an expletive when discussing the leader of the Nation of Islam Honorable Louis Farrakhan, who has historically acted as a mediator and peacemaker in hip-hop.

“Y’all don’t see what the n#### do? For the last five days, the n#### put up a post that said that Wack is misleading the youth,” Wack said Meek wrote. “He needs the young homies for protection.”

“First of all,” Wack said, “Me and you, n####,” he corrected. “I ain’t said the ‘Pirus and you.’ I ain’t say the ‘West Coast and you.’ I said ‘Me and you.”

“Then you reach and say, ‘Farrakhan, can you arrange a sit down. N#### f### all that! I eat pork,” he stated defiantly. “Ain’t no Farrakhan (unrecognized). F### out of here, n####.”

“They called me!” he revealed. “Farrakhan’s son called me. He been having all the Muslims call me for like four days. On my momma! But that’s out.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mo’Nique Getting Mo’ Money with Production Deal for Unscripted Projects

Wack was asked by someone if he answered the NOI calls.

He said, “Hell, yeah I answered their calls.”

It’s interesting that Wack is acting wack ’cause earlier he was open to a sit-down with MinisterFarrakhan and Meek Mill. But now he is insulting the leader of the Nation Of Islam!

As AllHipHop.com noted, and we agree, Wack’s language was/is disrespectful and, despite no response from the Nation of Islam, rest assure they heard about this.

Previous article‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burress Gets Candid with Talk of Breast Reduction – WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO