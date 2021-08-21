Regarding Farrakhan, Rapper Named Wack Said Something Wack, You Shocked? | WATCH

*First things first, you know when a ninja’s name is Wack 100, some wack stuff is bound to happen. Like, how could it not? It’s all up in his name! Plus, he’s wack to the hundredth power.

Recently the rapper with the apropos name (Wack 100) took to Clubhouse to diss Meek Mill, powered by the battery place in his back by Tekashi and his supporters, he used an expletive when discussing the leader of the Nation of Islam Honorable Louis Farrakhan, who has historically acted as a mediator and peacemaker in hip-hop.

“Y’all don’t see what the n#### do? For the last five days, the n#### put up a post that said that Wack is misleading the youth,” Wack said Meek wrote. “He needs the young homies for protection.”

“First of all,” Wack said, “Me and you, n####,” he corrected. “I ain’t said the ‘Pirus and you.’ I ain’t say the ‘West Coast and you.’ I said ‘Me and you.”

“Then you reach and say, ‘Farrakhan, can you arrange a sit down. N#### f### all that! I eat pork,” he stated defiantly. “Ain’t no Farrakhan (unrecognized). F### out of here, n####.”

“They called me!” he revealed. “Farrakhan’s son called me. He been having all the Muslims call me for like four days. On my momma! But that’s out.”

Wack was asked by someone if he answered the NOI calls.

He said, “Hell, yeah I answered their calls.”

It’s interesting that Wack is acting wack ’cause earlier he was open to a sit-down with MinisterFarrakhan and Meek Mill. But now he is insulting the leader of the Nation Of Islam!

As AllHipHop.com noted, and we agree, Wack’s language was/is disrespectful and, despite no response from the Nation of Islam, rest assure they heard about this.