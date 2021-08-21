Mo’Nique Getting Mo’ Money with Production Deal for Unscripted Projects

*Like her or not, Mo’Nique deserves everything positive that she has coming to her-any person who has put in the level or work that she has does.

To that end, the 53-year-old comedian/actress has signed a deal with Endemol Shine North America that will see her producing a slate of unscripted TV projects in conjunction with Hicks Media-her husband Sidney Hick’s production company, Madamenoire reports.

Monique previously worked with Endemol Shine 15 years ago for VH1’s wildly successful “Charm School,” produced by Chris Abrego’s 51 Minds company. Monique was on the show from 2007 to 2009.

“I’ll never forget my first time working with her on ‘Charm School,’ where she made it very clear that there was a lack of diverse faces behind the camera and that things needed to change,” Chris Abrego said in a statement. “That was 15 years ago, and Mo’Nique has been a champion of equality and representation in our industry ever since.”

Abrego continued: “Mo’Nique is an icon in every sense of the word, and I can’t think of anyone who is more relevant and whose authentic voice should be heard right now more than hers. Our team at Endemol Shine is thrilled to be working with her and excited by the top names that both she and Sidney are already bringing in to collaborate with.”

“Charm School,” which had little to no actual charm, helped contestants from the show develop proper etiquette skills for a chance to win a whopping cash prize.