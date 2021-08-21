Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Mo’Nique Getting Mo’ Money with Production Deal for Unscripted Projects

By EurWebWriter
0

mo'nique - gray hair - instagram
Mo’Nique

*Like her or not, Mo’Nique deserves everything positive that she has coming to her-any person who has put in the level or work that she has does.

To that end, the 53-year-old comedian/actress has signed a deal with Endemol Shine North America that will see her producing a slate of unscripted TV projects in conjunction with Hicks Media-her husband Sidney Hick’s production company, Madamenoire reports.

Monique previously worked with Endemol Shine 15 years ago for VH1’s wildly successful “Charm School,” produced by Chris Abrego’s 51 Minds company. Monique was on the show from 2007 to 2009.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: Shirley Murdock to Star in ‘Serenity House’ Stage Play August 27-29, 2021 in Baltimore

Mo'Nique - Getty
Mo’Nique – Getty

“I’ll never forget my first time working with her on ‘Charm School,’ where she made it very clear that there was a lack of diverse faces behind the camera and that things needed to change,” Chris Abrego said in a statement. “That was 15 years ago, and Mo’Nique has been a champion of equality and representation in our industry ever since.”

Abrego continued: “Mo’Nique is an icon in every sense of the word, and I can’t think of anyone who is more relevant and whose authentic voice should be heard right now more than hers. Our team at Endemol Shine is thrilled to be working with her and excited by the top names that both she and Sidney are already bringing in to collaborate with.”

“Charm School,” which had little to no actual charm, helped contestants from the show develop proper etiquette skills for a chance to win a whopping cash prize.

Previous articleLiar! Texas’ Lt. Governor Falsely Implies Black People to Blame for Covid Surge | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO