WATCH Soulja Boy Tell the World He’s Now Owns Atari – However, Atari Disagrees

By Fisher Jack
Soulja Boy (screenshot)
Soulja Boy (screenshot)

Could Soulja Boy really be the new owner of Atari?

Yesterday (Thursday, 08-19-21), Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) announced he was the new owner of #Atari. The iconic company was founded back in 1972, and it was a pioneer in the development of various early video game consoles and arcade games.

#SouljaBoy claims the company reached out to him due to the success of his video game console, SouljaGame. He made the big announcement on Instagram Live, saying:

“They signed me to a deal to Atari. Big shoutout to Atari, to the whole staff. I’m about to revamp the company. We gon take Atari to the next level. Everybody go follow @Atari. I am now the owner of Atari. I own the video game company Atari. They was real proud of me and what I did with the Souja Boy Game console. I blew Soulja Boy Game up. We about to sell the company, I think Imma get $140 million. I’m finna get $140 million from Soulja Boy Game, so Atari reached out and I just signed a deal with Atari. I signed two deals with Atari. First rapper to own a video game company.” However, despite Soulja Boy‘s claims of owning Atari, the brand has come out to seemingly say otherwise. In a statement made through its official Twitter account, Atari representatives wrote:

“We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen.”

