Rapper Germ Witnessed Girlfriend’s Abduction Before She’s Found Dead [VIDEO]

*Atlanta-based rapper Germ witnessed his girlfriend’s kidnapping at gunpoint hours before she was found dead.

27-year-old bartender Mariam Abdulrabm was kidnapped in front of her boyfriend’s home by an armed gunman who forced her into an SUV.

Atlanta authorities have released Germ’s 911 phone call. He tells the dispatcher that Abdulrabm pulled up to the residence and was kidnapped.

“My girlfriend just got out of a car and somebody just came and kidnapped her and left,” Germ told the dispatcher in the morning of Aug. 13. “I just watched her get kidnapped from in front of my house!”

Several hours later, Abdulrabm’s body was found face-down outside an abandoned home.

Germ took to Instagram over the weekend to mourn the death of Abdulrabm, who he called “best friend.” He also posted a photo of her memorial mural. Check out the posts below.

“IMA MAKE SURE THEY REMEMBER HOW SELFLESS ND HAPPY YOU WERE,” he wrote. “YOU DIDNT DESERVE THIS.”

Atlanta police have arrested DeMarcus Brinkley in connection to Abdulrab’s death, Complex reports. He has been charged with kidnapping, murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Abdulrab’s family. A message on the campaign page reads:

We are raising money for Mariam Abdulrab’s family to help cover necessary expenses and arrangements as they mourn their beloved daughter, Mariam.

I will always remember Mariam for who she was — a bright light. She was kind, gentle, and good. She had a love for animals and art. She was never boastful or unkind; she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was an angelic soul who was a wonderful daughter, sister, and friend. We miss her dearly.

May God protect her family and loved ones and ease their pain.

The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $10,000.