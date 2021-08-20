Laila Ali Catches Heat for ‘Do Your Own Research’ Post About COVID-19 Vaccine

*Laila Ali is catching heat on social media over her opinion about the COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said booster shots will start rolling out the week of September 20 for people who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, CBS reports.

Ali, the retired world champion boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali, shared her take on the COVID vaccine and her stance has sparked fury among those who have taken the experimental jab. Peep what she had to say below.

Ali shared a post on Twitter that stated:

“People don’t seem to understand that just [because] some folks don’t wear masks, don’t want the shot, don’t listen to media or live in fear…it doesn’t mean they don’t ‘believe’ the virus is real or think they can’t get it!” Ali posted. “They know it was created to harm humanity.”

Listen: It’s a simple thing to point out that the CDC has spent the last year and a half debunking unsubstantiated claims that coronavirus was intentionally created to “harm humanity,” but when you’re a platitude-driven conspiracy theorist who doesn’t “listen to media” but rather treats far-fetched conjecture as fact, it’s not likely you’re going to be convinced of anything that contradicts your “truth.”

“They simply choose to build up and trust their own immune system like they have been doing all their life,” Ali’s loud and wrong post continued. “If they get it, they will deal with it!! It’s a God given choice. I know, this kind of faith is impossible for some to comprehend. But lean not on your own understanding.

“Before you claim they are ‘putting others in danger,’ you should do your own research to learn that’s actually true. You can’t change anyone but yourself, so YOU DO YOU!”

The pro-vax army was quick to descend on Ali on Twitter, hurling insults and regurgitating Dr. Fauci’s vaccine talking points. One user said Ali is a “jackass” because of her seemingly anti-vax opinion. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.