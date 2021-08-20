*Amid a multitude of racism and sexism allegations, newly-named “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards has decided to cancel himself.

News broke Friday morning that Richards has quit the job, which suddenly swings the door open for fan favorite Levar Burton to possibly take over for the late Alex Trebek by popular demand.

Happy Friday, y’all! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 20, 2021

BREAKING: Mike Richards has QUIT as host of Jeopardy! — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 20, 2021

In memo to staff, Richards writes: “I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.” — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 20, 2021

Richards, also the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” won the slot after weeks of different celebs taking the reins. Burton, who played Kunte Kinte in TV’s original “Roots,” and hosted “Reading Rainbow,” was the clear choice among fans of the show, judging by the tsunami of support on social media. But Richards was ultimately chosen to helm the show, with actress Mayim Bialik selected to host the show’s prime time specials.

Sony Pictures Television said Friday it will resume its search for a permanent syndicated host and bring back guest hosts in the meantime.

Will the folks in charge listen to the people and bring on Burton, now that they have a second chance to get it right?

On Thursday, Richards came under fire after some past offensive comments resurfaced via The Ringer, published Wednesday. It included several quotes from a since-deleted episode of Richards’ podcast, “The Randumb Show,” which he hosted in 2013 and 2014 as a way to promote a behind-the-scenes look at CBS game show “The Price is Right,” for which he was a co-executive producer.