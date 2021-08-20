‘Vacation Friends’ Director Shares Fav Scene! | EUR Exclusive-Watch

*“Vacation Friends” is the new raunchy comedy from 20th Century Studios starring Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. When straight-laced Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) head to beaches with tropical views for a romantic get-away, they’re befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron (Jon Sena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

The usually level-headed couple decides to open up and live in the moment with their new “vacay friends,” enjoying a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked with director Clay Tarver about Covid-19 and his favorite scene.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Anderson .Paak’s Gets New Tattoo with Warning About Posthumous Music

Not only was this Tarver’s first feature film, it was going down during a pandemic. We discussed the unique challenges of filming under those circumstances.

“If I can direct a movie during a pandemic, I can direct anything! That’s not true, of course. There’s plenty of things I can’t do. But, you have to be flexible about everything. There were just so many obstacles. We had hurricanes coming through Atlanta; we have this pandemic where we got shut down. For me, I always felt like when the four actors were just playing comedy as people, as humans, their performances were so good, that was just the goal. The actors were the one thing I wasn’t worried about.”

“There are big actors and big stunts and crazy things,” he continued. “One of my favorite scenes is when Ron and Kyla crash the wedding without being invited. It’s just Rel and Yvonne trying to keep them out. That’s just actors playing comedy, and they were so good at that. It was like, ‘oh my God,’ this is the whole point.”

“Vacation Friends” will arrive exclusively on Hulu starting August 27.