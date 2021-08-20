Friday, August 20, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘Vacation Friends’ Director Shares Fav Scene! | EUR Exclusive-Watch

By JillMunroe
0

*“Vacation Friends” is the new raunchy comedy from 20th Century Studios starring Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. When straight-laced Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) head to beaches with tropical views for a romantic get-away, they’re befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron (Jon Sena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

The usually level-headed couple decides to open up and live in the moment with their new “vacay friends,” enjoying a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked with director Clay Tarver about Covid-19 and his favorite scene.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Anderson .Paak’s Gets New Tattoo with Warning About Posthumous Music

VACATION FRIENDS
(L-R): Lil Rel Howery as Marcus, Meredith Hagner as Kyla, John Cena as Ron and Yvonne Orji as Emily in 20th Century Studios’ VACATION FRIENDS, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios.  All Rights Reserved.

Not only was this Tarver’s first feature film, it was going down during a pandemic. We discussed the unique challenges of filming under those circumstances.

“If I can direct a movie during a pandemic, I can direct anything! That’s not true, of course. There’s plenty of things I can’t do. But, you have to be flexible about everything. There were just so many obstacles. We had hurricanes coming through Atlanta; we have this pandemic where we got shut down. For me, I always felt like when the four actors were just playing comedy as people, as humans, their performances were so good, that was just the goal. The actors were the one thing I wasn’t worried about.”

“There are big actors and big stunts and crazy things,he continued. “One of my favorite scenes is when Ron and Kyla crash the wedding without being invited. It’s just Rel and Yvonne trying to keep them out. That’s just actors playing comedy, and they were so good at that. It was like, ‘oh my God,’ this is the whole point.”

Vacation Friends” will arrive exclusively on Hulu starting August 27.

Previous articleTN Dad Goes Viral Addressing the Lunacy of Fellow White Parents Attacking CRT and Mask Mandates (Watch)
Next articleR. Kelly Married Aaliyah to Keep Her from Testifying About Their Sexual Relationship
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO