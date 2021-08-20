Jay-Z: Is the Rich Rapper Guilty of Poverty Profiteering?! WATCH/Decide for Yourself

*Attorney Antonio Moore digs into the trail of recent business announcements made by the rapper Jay-Z and makes an observation that connected they appear to make a web of poverty profiteering.

From investments in Uber, to investing in rent to own homes, to prison electronic monitoring, to sports gambling, Moore connects the dots on Jay-Z and other Black celebrities in this hour-long show with callers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: R. Kelly Married Aaliyah to Keep Her from Testifying About Their Sexual Relationship

Watch and tell us your thoughts?