Friends of Nichelle Nichols React After Star’s Son Sells Home Amid Conservatorship Battle

*Friends of “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols are speaking out about her conservatorship battle with her son Kyle Johnson.

Angelique Fawcette, and former manager, Gilbert Bell, have shared their heartbreak over the situation in a new interview with PEOPLE. The duo is responding to a Los Angeles Times report that revealed Johnson has sold his mother’s home in Woodland Hills, Calif., which she purchased in 1982.

Here’s a little backstory via PEOPLE:

Nichols’ only child was appointed conservator of her person and estate in January 2019. The news was made public a few months later, after Bell provided a CBS station in Atlanta with an unsettling video in which Nichols, who has dementia, could be heard screaming in protest as she held what Bell claimed were legal guardianship documents filed by Johnson.

We previously reported… Nichelle made it clear to Gilbert that she’s pissed off about her son’s legal maneuver, insisting … ‘He’s not the boss of me!’ She also says she never gave him permission to take control of her estate.”

Then, Kyle walked into the room to take her home. Nichelle refused, saying … “Kyle, I’ll kill you. You get the f**k out of my way.” She then screamed and shouted at Kyle, “Give me my stuff!! Nooooo!! You’re trying to get rid of me!!!”

One of Nichol’s friends filed docs last year opposing Johnson’s conservatorship. The friend claims he’s merely out for his mother’s money, and questioned the dementia diagnosis.

“She’s been like a mother to me,” Fawcette, 51, tells PEOPLE of Nichols, 88. “It’s been horrendous. It’s been painful to watch her go through this experience.”

“When the house was sold, I was very hurt for her,” she continues. “She has no place to go back to anymore. It hurt me because I knew that it would hurt her. She stated that she wanted to remain in her home, yet the court let her son move her out.”

Bell, 82, said in a separate interview, “Her home is gone. It’s been sold out from under her. She would be horrified if she knew that.”

“She was proud of [that house]. She designed it. She helped build it. She planted the trees on it. It was a dream come true for her,” he continues. “No matter where we were, when she came back from a convention and she would come into her home, she would sing to the house and say, ‘Hello, home. Hello, house. I’m home.'”

Per The Times, Nichols’ house and guesthouse were sold recently for nearly $2.2 million to Baron Construction & Remodeling Co. Johnson said proceeds were placed in his mother’s conservatorship account.

Johnson, 70, told The Times that Nichols is living in a rental house in New Mexico.

“We have moved here, and we’re going to remain here,” Johnson said noting that the home is “smaller, a little more modest than being in Los Angeles, but meeting our needs.”