Ex-Ice Cream Shop Owner Ordered to Pay for Harassing BLM Protestors

*Nine Black protesters will be receiving $500 each from a former ice cream shop owner who violated their civil rights.

According to @apnews, a lawsuit filed by the state alleged that #DavidElmendorf called 911 with false accusations against peaceful protesters — calling them “savages.” Now, David is facing permanent legal consequences in addition to the $4,500 payout.

“There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any kind against anyone in New York,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a prepared release.

The state’s lawsuit accused David of “threatening and harassing” the protesters and because they were peacefully assembling, his actions were a violation of their rights.

The group pulled up to Bumpy's Polar Freeze in Schenectady, New York to protest racist text messages David allegedly wrote. The messages reportedly made their way around social media. In response to their presence, David called 911 and reported that the protesters were

