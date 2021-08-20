Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Ex-Ice Cream Shop Owner Ordered to Pay for Harassing BLM Protestors

By Fisher Jack
0

Ice Cream - Getty
Getty

*Nine Black protesters will be receiving $500 each from a former ice cream shop owner who violated their civil rights.

According to @apnews, a lawsuit filed by the state alleged that #DavidElmendorf called 911 with false accusations against peaceful protesters — calling them “savages.” Now, David is facing permanent legal consequences in addition to the  $4,500 payout.

“There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any kind against anyone in New York,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a prepared release.

The state’s lawsuit accused David of “threatening and harassing” the protesters and because they were peacefully assembling, his actions were a violation of their rights.

The group pulled up to Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady, New York to protest racist text messages David allegedly wrote. The messages reportedly made their way around social media. In response to their presence, David called 911 and reported that the protesters were—Click The Link In Bio To Read More!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Curtis Jackson: ‘BMF’ Doesn’t Glorify Drug Culture – The Guy’s Sitting In Jail!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous article3 Black Ex Kraft Heinz Workers Sue Company Over Racist Abuse, Threats
Next articleMint Condition’s Stokley Williams Revealed Why Group Didn’t Support Member’s Marriage to Toni Braxton [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO