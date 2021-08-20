BLIND ITEM: The Backstory

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This actor is permanently A list. There are very few movies he made which are not great. He is a multiple Oscar winner and for now, very much alive. Old, but very much alive. He hasn’t acted in quite some time. Over his many decades of giving interviews he always had a very rehearsed answer about where he was from and things like that. He wasn’t always smooth about it and when he first started acting in his late 20’s and early 30’s, his story changed quite frequently until he landed on what worked best and then stuck with it. His big secret is that he is the offspring of a brother and sister who had sex.

Can you guess the name of the Hollywood icon? Sound off in the comments.