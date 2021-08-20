Friday, August 20, 2021
Atlanta Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped & Killed Bartender … Charged with Her Murder⁠ ⁠

By Fisher Jack
DeMarcus Brinkley - Mariam Abdulrab
*The family of a slain #bartender is one step closer to justice as authorities have officially charged her killer with murder.⁠

In the early morning hours (of Friday, 08-13-21), #MariamAbdulrab had returned home after finishing her shift at Revery VR bar in midtown Atlanta. Around 5:00 a.m., her boyfriend, Jerry Antoine, called 911 to report that he’d witnessed Abdulrab being forced into a vehicle by a man wearing a security uniform. As law enforcement frantically investigated the kidnapping, another 911 call came in around 6:00 a.m. reporting gunshots in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way. It was not until nearly four hours later when police found Abdulrab’s body facedown on the ground.⁠

Friday afternoon, #DeMarcusBrinkley was identified as a person of interest in the case. The man was previously hospitalized for crashing his car while fleeing from police. He was released after being treated and booked into the Fulton County Jail, charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and false imprisonment…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Rapper Germ Witnessed Girlfriend’s Abduction Before She’s Found Dead [VIDEO]

 

