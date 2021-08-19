Thursday, August 19, 2021
What This Baseball Announcer Said On Air About Shohei Ohtani that Got Him Suspended (Watch)

Jack Morris, Shohei Ohtani
*Baseball Hall of Famer Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for a racist comment he made during Tuesday’s telecast.
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese-born pitcher and hitter who started this year’s All-Star Game, was about to step to the plate in the sixth inning. Play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard asked Morris, who won 254 games in his 18-year major league career and was a four-time All-Star with the Tigers, what the strategy should be against Ohtani.

Morris replied in an accent mocking Asians: “Be very, very careful.”

During the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, with Ohtani stepping to the plate again, Morris apologized:

“It’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani. I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy.”

Watch the offensive comment and Morris’ apology below:

BSD released a statement Wednesday, expressing its “extremely disappointed with the remarks.” The network also said Morris, 66, “will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community.” Bally Sports Detroit said it has “a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination.”

The Tigers also released a statement Wednesday afternoon, supporting BSD’s decision to suspend Morris.

“We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night,” the Tigers said. “We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct.”

