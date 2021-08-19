Thursday, August 19, 2021
VIDEO: Behold, the Best Dunks of 2021 Summer League Basketball

The Sacramento Kings become the first team to win multiple Summer League titles after defeating the Boston Celtics 100-67 at Thomas & Mack Center

*The NBA’s Summer League basketball, by its nature, was tailor made for insane dunks. And this season did not disappoint.

As Yahoo Sports points out, the teams are “thrown together a week or so before it starts, having three or four practices before games start,” so summer league “tends to be a glorified pickup game. It’s wide open. That’s good for aggressive, shoot-first players who have the ball in their hands and it’s good for the very best athletes.”

NBA Summer League 2021 took place between Aug. 8 and 17 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams played five games each during the season, culminating in a best-of-four playoff series between the top two teams. The Sacramento Kings became the first team to win multiple Summer League titles after topping the Boston Celtics 100-67 at Thomas & Mack Center on Aug. 17.

Check out the best dunks of the season below, courtesy of House of Highlights.

Watch below:

