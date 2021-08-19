Thursday, August 19, 2021
US Capitol Shut Down – Authorities Responding to Claim of Suspected Vehicle with Explosives (WATCH LIVE)

*(Via CNN) – Police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the US Capitol, according to law enforcement sources, and multiple buildings nearby are being evacuated.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the US Capitol Police wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Authorities on the scene are negotiating with the suspect, according to two law enforcement sources. The pickup truck the man drove to the scene does not have license plates, sources say.

Two Library of Congress buildings — the Jefferson and the Madison — and the Cannon House Office Building are being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN.

Staffers in the Madison and Jefferson buildings on Thursday were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate — and not to exit toward First Street. Those in Cannon were advised to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building using the Capitol’s underground tunnels.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.

Get MORE at CNN

