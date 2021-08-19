*A #Boston-based doctor cautioned her #TikTok followers that peeing in the shower could have serious health consequences.

Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas posted a video explaining that peeing in the shower can train your brain to associate urinating with the sound of water. When paired with bladder floor dysfunction, this can lead to leaks while doing certain tasks. For example, leaks can happen while doing something as simple as washing dishes or swimming.

“If you pee in the shower or turn on the faucet or turn on the shower and then sit on the toilet to pee while the water’s running, you’re creating an association in your brain between the sound of running water and having to pee,” she said.

How do you avoid creating the association between running water and urinating? Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas advises waiting until you finish showering and use the toilet.

Scroll down and check out the TikTok (below the IG post).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease II’ Debuts at #3 on Billboard Chart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Check out the Tik Tok below on the consequences of peeing inthe shower: