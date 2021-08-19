Thursday, August 19, 2021
Umm, Er, Peeing in the Shower is NOT A Good Idea – We’re Taking Severe Health Consequences | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Peeing in shower (iStock)
iStock

*A #Boston-based doctor cautioned her #TikTok followers that peeing in the shower could have serious health consequences.

Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas posted a video explaining that peeing in the shower can train your brain to associate urinating with the sound of water. When paired with bladder floor dysfunction, this can lead to leaks while doing certain tasks. For example, leaks can happen while doing something as simple as washing dishes or swimming.

“If you pee in the shower or turn on the faucet or turn on the shower and then sit on the toilet to pee while the water’s running, you’re creating an association in your brain between the sound of running water and having to pee,” she said.

How do you avoid creating the association between running water and urinating? Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas advises waiting until you finish showering and use the toilet.

Check out the Tik Tok below on the consequences of peeing inthe shower:

@scrambledjamReply to @gwas007 why you shouldn’t pee in the shower (probably part 1 of multiple?) #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ Similar Sensation (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

