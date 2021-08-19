UFC Star Cat Zingano Sues Halle Berry Over ‘Bruised’ Role

*Halle Berry is being sued by MMA fighter Cat Zingano over the star’s upcoming film “Bruised.”

Berry is starring in and making her directorial debut with the project, about a mixed martial arts fighter struggling to rebuild her life.

Per TMZ:

According to the lawsuit, Cat claims she met with Halle back in July, 2019 to talk about a movie HB was directing, “Bruised,” and says Halle told her she was perfect for the project. Cat says the UFC came calling soon thereafter with a big fight offer. Halle advised she pass on the fight if she wanted to be in the film, citing liability concerns from the movie’s insurer.

Cat ultimately turned down the fight, but then the UFC released her from her contract.

Zingano says Berry “cut off communication” following the incident. She is now suing for damages.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, Berry said the biggest challenge was working with two broken ribs.

As reported earlier, during the filming of “Bruised,” the global superstar was injured while filming in a Newark, New Jersey gym.

“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,“ she said. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. I’m going to will myself through it. And so we did.”

“[It was] kind of a crazy injury,” said choreographer and stunt coordinator Eric Brown. ”But that was just her intensity… Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

After Berry was injured on set, the film’s executive producer, Brian Pitt, told NJ Advance Media that the actress “needed a break.”

“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” he added.

“Bruised” will be released on Netflix on November 24.