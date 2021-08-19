Silk Sonic Push Back Release of Debut Album to January 2022

*Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has pushed back the release of their debut album, which will now arrive in January 2022.

The pair, known as Silk Sonic, dropped their debut single “Leave the Door Open” in March and followed it up with “Skate” last month.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singers said their album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” will arrive at the start of 2022. The project was originally set to drop this fall. autumn release.

The pair told the publication that they’d rather put out more songs before the album drops.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” said Mars of the record’s progress.

“We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

The pair first met when .Paak supported Mars on the European leg of his ’24K Magic’ tour in 2016. They initially were inspired to collab after bonding over their shared love of comedy and joking around. They planned to take their backstage jokes, known to them as “jibb talk”, and turn them into songs.

.Paak said “jibb talk” is “bullshit with a smile — we just talk all day and do bits. But it’s all from the heart, because we’re writing from our experiences, from our relationships — it’s rare that two men can come together and talk about love.”

.Paak recently got a new tattoo that makes clear he doesn’t want any of his unreleased tunes to reach the masses after he dies.

He shared a photo of his new tattoo on Instagram Monday (see pic above). “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,” the tattoo states.

The R&B crooner is not only gearing up to release a collaborative album with Bruno Mars, .Paak also has a solo album coming soon with Dr. Dre attached, per New York Post.

“His ear is his ear, man, he be hearing s–t and it’s like if he ain’t feeling it, he’ll let you know right away, man,” Paak said to Esquire about Dr. Dre in March. “It hardly ever has to grow on him, he knows right away. I like that about him though, sometimes I’m a little indecisive, so it really helps me. It’s like, ‘OK, well Dre ain’t feeling this, so maybe this ain’t the one, or I’m going to take a chance on this.’ ”