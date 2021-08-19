*It’s over. Masks have come off. Summertime. We’re getting back to normal. Getting back to the grill. It’s tempting to think that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Nothing could be further from the truth – it’s far from over. And despite the accessibility of vaccines, less than 50 percent of our state (Michigan as of this writing) is immunized. More women are getting vaccines than men, despite the fact that more men are dying from the disease than women. Men are supposed to be tough. Men are also supposed to lead.

This is a time for leadership. Whether we are religious leaders, business leaders, elected officials, or leaders in our homes, men need to lead on this issue so we can continue to turn the corner and beat this pandemic. With leadership comes much responsibility. We who are in a position of leadership are dutybound to use our voices and our positions to advance community health. We’re not hearing enough loud, credible voices on this. Whatever the reasons are for vaccine hesitancy we – men — need to speak to it.

Millions of people have been immunized. Only a tiny fraction has had reactions to the vaccine. This is the only way we will beat the coronavirus. We’re not going to be able to change people’s attitudes overnight, but what we can do is help them be better informed. And now sadly and preventively we are experiencing new and rapidly increasing rates of infections from a new variant that’s twice as infectious and twice as deadly, particularly for the unvaccinated. The data is overwhelming, and the medical experts are unequivocal in their assessments that vaccination is the key weapon against a dark and deadly future in our communities once again.

Now comes the tough part: People who wanted the vaccine, have it. For those who may want it and can’t get it, we need to get it to them. For those who say they don’t want it – we need to talk to them, and keep talking to them. Maybe you are apprehensive about it. Maybe you think you are invulnerable to the disease. Maybe you believe that God will provide for you. The Lord has blessed you with wisdom and choice. You have to exercise that. Look at the facts: 99% of the persons dying from this new variant are unvaccinated. The value far exceeds the perceived risk. Like it or not we are part of a broader community. Being part of that community brings much responsibility. Part of that responsibility is to not put others at risk.

Finally, the data clearly shows that this variant is having devastating impact on our children, many of whom are too young to receive the vaccine, so it is up to us adults – especially men – to act in their best interest and to protect them. You may not have it, but that doesn’t mean you can’t carry it. Men who know better are expected to do better. This pandemic is not over. If we don’t reach herd immunity, we may have it with us for months to come or worse. We can’t afford to lose the momentum now. The ball is in our court. Let’s manage it! Let’s deal with it! In the words of two well respected African American “philosophers,” Arsenio Hall, and Spike Lee “Let’s Get Busy and Do the Right Thing.”

Let’s get vaccinated, encourage others to do the same and demonstrate real leadership through involved participation.

Robert Thornton is a member of the Authority Health Board of Directors in Detroit, Michigan. Email: [email protected]om