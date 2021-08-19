R. Kelly Used His ‘Money, Clout, and Public Persona to Hide His Crimes’, Prosecutors Say

*R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York City, where he faces charges related to grooming and sexually abusing several young women.

As reported by Uproxx, the disgraced singer “stands accused of numerous criminal acts, among them, bribing government officials, knowingly giving two women a sexually transmitted disease, and psychologically and physically abusing the women under his influence,” the outlet writes.

“As insurance and a way to make sure these women wouldn’t talk, [Kelly] created and collected collateral. He made them create embarrassing videos and false letters,” said Assistant United States Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez. “He kept it in his back pocket in case anyone tried to accuse him of anything.”

Per Daily Beast, Kelly, 54, is charged in New York with racketeering related to sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor. He is also charged with transporting his alleged victims across state lines for sex, a violation of the Mann Act.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Kelly created a criminal enterprise made up of bodyguards, drivers, assistants, and other employees—and ruled it similarly to how a mob boss would, prosecutors said. They argued the team would help him lure young women who were at his concerts, often helping them backstage after his performance and making sure the star had their contact information.

“He created and relied on his inner circle to facilitate his crimes,” Cruz Melendez said. “Sometimes, they did these things out of fear of him.”

She said Kelly “used his fame, his popularity and a network of people at his disposal to target, groom and exploit young girls, boys, and women for his own sexual gratification.”

Several of R. Kelly’s associates have pled guilty to bribing witnesses on his behalf.

“This case is about a predator,” Cruz Melendez said.

“Using his money, clout, and public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight,” she added.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. His defense team claims the accusers had consensual relationships with the hitmaker.

“Don’t assume everyone is telling the truth,” defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker said during her opening statements on Wednesday.

Kelly is also facing a potential second trial in Chicago this fall in a separate federal case related to child pornography, sexual exploitation of children and conspiracy to defraud the US government, per Page Six.