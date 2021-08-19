Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease II’ Debuts at #3 on Billboard Chart

*Nas dropped his latest studio LP, “King’s Disease II” on Aug. 6, earning his fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200.

“King’s Disease II” debuted at #3 on the latest Billboard album chart, giving Nas his highest-charting project since 2012’s Life Is Good which opened at #1. The original King’s Disease peaked at #5 in 2020. Nas’s King’s Disease II earned 56,000 first-week units. The set also amassed more than 47 million on-demand streams and 19,000 pure album sales in its initial week of release.

As reported by Pop Sugar, featured artists on the album include Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EMPD, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Blxst, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YG.

The collaboration between Nas and Eminem marks the first time the pair have rapped together. Em previously produced and co-wrote Nas’ 2002 song “The Cross”.

Nas is set to perform at his upcoming “Concert to Feed NYC” on September 23 in Queens. Proceeds from the event will reportedly go to the City Harvest food rescue organization.

King’s Disease II Tracklist

“The Pressure”

“Death Row East”

“40 Side”

“EPMD 2” feat. Eminem and EPMD

“Rare

“YKTV” feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and YG

“Store Run”

“Moments”

“Nobody” feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill

“No Phony Love” feat. Charlie Wilson

“Brunch of Sundays” feat. Blxst

“Count Me In”

“Composure” feat. Hit-Boy

“My Bible”

“Nas Is Good”