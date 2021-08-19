Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease II’ Debuts at #3 on Billboard Chart

By Ny MaGee
0

nas-amazon-e1520877046905

*Nas dropped his latest studio LP, “King’s Disease II” on Aug. 6, earning his fifth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200.

Per All Hip Hop:

“King’s Disease II” debuted at #3 on the latest Billboard album chart, giving Nas his highest-charting project since 2012’s Life Is Good which opened at #1. The original King’s Disease peaked at #5 in 2020. Nas’s King’s Disease II earned 56,000 first-week units. The set also amassed more than 47 million on-demand streams and 19,000 pure album sales in its initial week of release.

As reported by Pop Sugar, featured artists on the album include Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EMPD, Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Blxst, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YG

Peep the tracklist below.

READ MORE: Nas’ Drops Tracklist for ‘King’s Disease II’ Album

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas)

The collaboration between Nas and Eminem marks the first time the pair have rapped together. Em previously produced and co-wrote Nas’ 2002 song “The Cross”.

Nas is set to perform at his upcoming “Concert to Feed NYC” on September 23 in Queens. Proceeds from the event will reportedly go to the City Harvest food rescue organization.

King’s Disease II Tracklist

“The Pressure”

“Death Row East”

“40 Side”

“EPMD 2” feat. Eminem and EPMD

“Rare

“YKTV” feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and YG

“Store Run”

“Moments”

“Nobody” feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill

“No Phony Love” feat. Charlie Wilson

“Brunch of Sundays” feat. Blxst

“Count Me In”

“Composure” feat. Hit-Boy

“My Bible”

“Nas Is Good”

Previous articleBlack Couple Forgives White Man Who Shot at Their Home Over BLM Sign [VIDEO]
Next articleKeyshia Cole Says Death of Her Mother from Drug Overdose ‘Still Doesn’t Seem Real’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO