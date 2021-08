*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The producers of this all-star show want to make sure the second installment of the show doesn’t put people to sleep like the first edition. Not only did they bring in people who know how to mix it up, they are paying extra for fighting.

