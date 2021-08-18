Wednesday, August 18, 2021
VIDEO: 2 Black Councilwomen Under Fire from Council’s Other Black Members for Opposing Mask Mandate

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb
St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb tries to explain why she opposes the county’s mask mandates

*There’s drama among Black council members in Missouri’s St. Louis County after they joined Republicans to kill a law mandating masks.

Two councilwomen are under fire from some other Black north county leaders because of their opposition to the mandate.

St. Louis Council Chairwoman Rita Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb joined Republicans on the council in defeating the mandates. Later, they linked with supporters at the government center in Clayton to defend themselves against County Executive Sam Page and the Black north county legislators who joined him in supporting the mask mandate.

The two councilwomen were surrounded by some north county mayors, clergy, and citizens. Harsh words were exchanged, to put it nicely.

Both Days and Webb say they are opposed to the proposed mandate legislation because it had criminal penalties of up to a year in jail. The pair also said that they opposed the mask order because Page didn’t come to the council first.

Petty.

Watch below:

