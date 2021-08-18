*According to the New York Post, cops are on the hunt for an MTA subway driver who allegedly let his girlfriend get behind the wheel of a train, and now his next stop could possibly be the slammer!!

So far cops have identified the MTA worker as Terrell Harris. They claim his girlfriend Dominique Belgrave posted an Instagram story showing her and her boo holding hands over the train’s controls as they drove through the 50th Street, 55th Street, and 62nd Street stations. In one video shared to her account which has since been set to private, Belgrave says, “Yes, this is me operating the train right now,” the New York Post quotes.

In the footage, Belgrave is then shown alone at the controls and poses for a selfie with Harris in the background. Belgrave’s caption read: “Conducting The D u hurdddd.” The viral clip eventually caught the eye of a supervisor who reported them to the NYPD, police said.

The MTA said the operator (Harris) has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Meet the Black Man (Charlie Walker) Who Made $5M in 30 Days Removing Oil Spill from SF Bay | VIDEO