The Isley Brothers Did NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert from their St. Louis Studio! (Watch)

*Those footsteps in the dark you hear are indeed the Isley Bros performing for NPR Music’s latest Tiny Desk (home) concert. (It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space).

Not only did Ronald and his brother Ernie stand front and center performing “Footsteps in the Dark,” they kicked it off with “That Lady” and ran through such hits as “Between the Sheets” (giving a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s sample in “Big Poppa”) and “For the Love of You.”

Shot at their home studio in St. Louis, Mo., The Isley Brothers played with as much enthusiasm as they have during any point in their nearly seven decade career.

MUSICIANS Ronald Isley: vocals Ernest Isley: guitar Kandy Isley: vocals Kimberly Johnson: vocals Calvin Rodgers: drums Chris Payton: guitar Quintin “Q” Gulledge: keys Maurice Fitzgerald: bass

Watch below: