OnlyFans Announces New ‘OFTV’ App That’s SFW (Safe for Work)

*The OnlyFans app has rolled out a new OFTV free streaming service that will not include any sexually explicit material.

Per Complex, “the London-based company announced the formal launch of OFTV, which is billed as a “new free streaming service and app” featuring original content from OnlyFans creators in a variety of spaces spanning from fitness to cooking. The still-growing library, per OnlyFans, features both long-form and short-form content from hundreds of creators that’s exclusive to fans,” the outlet writes.

“From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content,” Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, said. “We’re all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it.”

Check it out! 👀🔥 We take you behind-the-scenes of our Creative Fund winners photoshoot 📸🤩 Our winners are all sharing incredible exclusive music content on OnlyFans 🎙️🎶 So head over and subscribe to see them work their magic on: https://t.co/vElqDF9uxn pic.twitter.com/ieFYLuVtPz — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 16, 2021

Here’s more from Variety:

OFTV features original content from more than 100 OnlyFans creators, spanning fitness, cooking, comedy, health, music and more. To comply with OTT platforms’ guidelines, the OFTV service by necessity needed to not include any sexually explicit content. Access to the company’s uncensored OnlyFans accounts are available only on the web.

While OFTV does not include explicit imagery, Apple’s App Store assigned the app an age rating of “17+” for “infrequent/mild sexual content and nudity” and “frequent/intense mature/suggestive themes,” among other things.

Users can view the content using the app on their phones, tablets, or smart TVs.

OnlyFans has allegedly paid out more than $4.5 billion to content creators, per Variety. Founded in 2016, the popular app has 130 million-plus registered users.