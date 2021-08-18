Wednesday, August 18, 2021
OnlyFans Announces New ‘OFTV’ App That’s SFW (Safe for Work)

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*The OnlyFans app has rolled out a new OFTV free streaming service that will not include any sexually explicit material.

Per Complex, “the London-based company announced the formal launch of OFTV, which is billed as a “new free streaming service and app” featuring original content from OnlyFans creators in a variety of spaces spanning from fitness to cooking. The still-growing library, per OnlyFans, features both long-form and short-form content from hundreds of creators that’s exclusive to fans,” the outlet writes.

“From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content,” Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, said. “We’re all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it.”

READ MORE: Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Here’s more from Variety:

OFTV features original content from more than 100 OnlyFans creators, spanning fitness, cooking, comedy, health, music and more. To comply with OTT platforms’ guidelines, the OFTV service by necessity needed to not include any sexually explicit content. Access to the company’s uncensored OnlyFans accounts are available only on the web. 

While OFTV does not include explicit imagery, Apple’s App Store assigned the app an age rating of “17+” for “infrequent/mild sexual content and nudity” and “frequent/intense mature/suggestive themes,” among other things.

Users can view the content using the app on their phones, tablets, or smart TVs. 

OnlyFans has allegedly paid out more than $4.5 billion to content creators, per Variety. Founded in 2016, the popular app has 130 million-plus registered users.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

