Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Nicole Ari Parker Joins ‘Sex And The City’ Revival Series

By Ny MaGee
Nicole Ari Parker

*Nicole Ari Parker has joined the cast of the forthcoming HBO Max series “And Just Like That,” the 10-part reboot of “Sex and the City.”

Series star Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos from the set featuring her longtime costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis along with Nicole. 

“Oh so fine. I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night,” the actress captioned a photo on Instagram of the cast, along with the hashtag #MemoriesMonday. “I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!” Check out the image below.

READ MORE: Nicole Ari Parker Claims Boris Kodjoe Isn’t Romantic Anymore – Flirts w/Other Men!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Nicole shared the photo on Instagram, adding, “These Beautiful Beings” and four lipstick emojis. “Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night.”

Parker will play a character named Lisa Todd Wexley. Per EW, she is described as “a Park Avenue mother of three,” who is closely linked to the other three women. 

Here’s more from Entertainment Tonight:

And Just Like That will chronicle the lives of beloved SATC characters Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Davis) as they navigate love, friendships, and life in their 50s. While Kim Cattrall has opted not to return for the revival, series vets Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler are all on board to reprise their original roles.

Other newcomers to the series include Sara Ramírez (Grey’s Anatomy), who will play queer, nonbinary stand-up comedian and podcaster Che Diaz. Sarita Choudhury (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) are also joining the cast.

HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date for the series.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

