Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Lil Wayne Offers Financial Support to Ex-cop (‘Uncle Bob’) Who Saved Him from Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne & Uncle Bob (robert hoobler) - Wireimage-Facebook
Lil Wayne & Uncle Bob (Robert Hoobler) – Photos: Wireimage/Facebook

*#LilWayne has always been very vocal about the #NewOrleans officer he calls “Uncle Bob,” who once saved his life after his suicide attempt at the age of 12.⁠

Since then, Wayne has expressed that whatever “Uncle Bob” needs, he got his back.⁠

Now Wayne is still trying to reward Bob all these years later.⁠

According to TMZ, “Uncle Bob,” whose real name is Robert Hoobler, saw Wayne at a radio show in 2019 and that the rapper offered him financial support whenever he needed it.⁠

This isn’t the first time Wayne has tried to pay back Uncle Bob; on his 2015 track “London Roads,” the rapper spoke about him saving his life.⁠

Bob says that he did not accept Wayne’s generous offer yet, but he has been thinking about joining the rapper’s team in an administrative capacity sometime shortly.

