*#LilWayne has always been very vocal about the #NewOrleans officer he calls “Uncle Bob,” who once saved his life after his suicide attempt at the age of 12.⁠

⁠

Since then, Wayne has expressed that whatever “Uncle Bob” needs, he got his back.⁠

⁠

Now Wayne is still trying to reward Bob all these years later.⁠

⁠

According to TMZ, “Uncle Bob,” whose real name is Robert Hoobler, saw Wayne at a radio show in 2019 and that the rapper offered him financial support whenever he needed it.⁠

⁠

This isn’t the first time Wayne has tried to pay back Uncle Bob; on his 2015 track “London Roads,” the rapper spoke about him saving his life.⁠

⁠

Bob says that he did not accept Wayne’s generous offer yet, but he has been thinking about joining the rapper’s team in an administrative capacity sometime shortly.

