Hollywood Refuses to Pay Angela Bassett What Her White Counterparts Earn

*Angela Bassett and her co-stars on Fox’s hit drama “9-1-1” have secured pay increases ahead of Season 5, with the actress reportedly making “north of $450,000 an episode,” Deadline reports. But as noted by Black Enterprise, Bassett still trails behind her counterparts.

Sofia Vergara raked in $500,000 an episode of Modern Family by the show’s end, while Big Bang actress Kaley Cuoco received $900,000 per episode during the show’s final seasons, Vanity Fair reports.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo brings in $575,000 an episode while her costar Chandra Wilson makes $375,000. Over on the streaming platforms, the salaries overshadow those of TV networks. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston reportedly earned around $2 million per episode for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, while Kerry Washington earned $1 million an episode when appearing in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere alongside Witherspoon.

It’s also worth noting that Kerry Washington made $250,000 per episode by the end of “Scandal,” TV Line reports. Viola Davis earned $450,000 by the end of “How to Get Away with Murder.”

We previously reported, per Deadline, Bassett’s “911” salary “is believed to be among the top salaries on network television for any actor — male or female — and could be the highest ever for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series,” the outlet writes.