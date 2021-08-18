Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Biden Administration to Start Rolling Out COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Jabs in September

By Fisher Jack
President Joe Biden wearing mask – Getty

*(Via Insider) – The Biden administration rolled out its plan Wednesday for giving booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying most people in the US will be offered another dose about eight months after their initial vaccination to bolster their protection.

The decision comes as the Delta variant fuels a coronavirus surge in the US, with the daily average of new cases over the past week exceeding 140,000 — the highest levels since February. Hospitalizations and deaths have also increased, especially in the South, though the vast majority are occurring among people who aren’t vaccinated.

The booster-shot campaign will begin September 20 for people who received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, government officials said. The US Food and Drug Administration still needs to authorize booster shots from each vaccine-maker before they can be rolled out.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: 2 Black Councilwomen Under Fire from Council’s Other Black Members for Opposing Mask Mandate

Black woman getting COVID Vaccine shot1 - GettyImages-1230521780-768x432US health officials leading multiple agencies including the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health released a statement Wednesday saying the data is “very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination.”

Get the rest of this article at Insider.

