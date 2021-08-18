Anderson .Paak’s Gets New Tattoo with Warning About Posthumous Music

*Anderson .Paak has gotten new ink that makes clear he doesn’t want any of his unreleased tunes to reach the masses after he dies.

Paak, 35, shared a photo of his new tattoo on Instagram Monday. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,” the tattoo states. Check it out below.

The R&B crooner is gearing up to release a collaborative album with Bruno Mars. He also has a solo album coming soon with Dr. Dre attached, per New York Post.

“His ear is his ear, man, he be hearing s–t and it’s like if he ain’t feeling it, he’ll let you know right away, man,” Paak said to Esquire about Dr. Dre in March. “It hardly ever has to grow on him, he knows right away. I like that about him though, sometimes I’m a little indecisive, so it really helps me. It’s like, ‘OK, well Dre ain’t feeling this, so maybe this ain’t the one, or I’m going to take a chance on this.’ ”

We previously reported… hip-hop icon DJ Grandmaster Flash claims Dr. Dre’s new music will “change the game.”

Flash and Dre recently linked up in LA, where the famed music producer played some tracks that will apparently have a huge impact on the culture.

Grandmaster Flash shared a photo of himself with Dr. Dre on Instagram, along with the caption: “GRANDMASTER FLASH & DR. DRE,” he wrote in the caption. “Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB.

“He takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”