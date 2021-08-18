Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Anderson .Paak’s Gets New Tattoo with Warning About Posthumous Music

By Ny MaGee
0

Bruno Mars (R) And Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars (R) And Anderson .Paak

*Anderson .Paak has gotten new ink that makes clear he doesn’t want any of his unreleased tunes to reach the masses after he dies.

Paak, 35, shared a photo of his new tattoo on Instagram Monday. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,” the tattoo states. Check it out below.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak Break Down ‘Don’t Slack’ from the ‘Trolls World Tour’ Soundtrack

EURweb.com

The R&B crooner is gearing up to release a collaborative album with Bruno Mars. He also has a solo album coming soon with Dr. Dre attached, per New York Post

“His ear is his ear, man, he be hearing s–t and it’s like if he ain’t feeling it, he’ll let you know right away, man,” Paak said to Esquire about Dr. Dre in March. “It hardly ever has to grow on him, he knows right away. I like that about him though, sometimes I’m a little indecisive, so it really helps me. It’s like, ‘OK, well Dre ain’t feeling this, so maybe this ain’t the one, or I’m going to take a chance on this.’ ”

We previously reported… hip-hop icon DJ Grandmaster Flash claims Dr. Dre’s new music will “change the game.”

Flash and Dre recently linked up in LA, where the famed music producer played some tracks that will apparently have a huge impact on the culture.

Grandmaster Flash shared a photo of himself with Dr. Dre on Instagram, along with the caption: “GRANDMASTER FLASH & DR. DRE,” he wrote in the caption. “Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB.

“He takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”

Previous articleSteven Ivory: To Those Who Have Not Been Vaccinated
Next articleChicago Pharmacist Facing 120 Years in Prison for Selling COVID Vaccine Cards
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO