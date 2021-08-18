Wednesday, August 18, 2021
50 Cent Taps Eminem to Star as White Boy Rick in Starz Series ‘BMF’

By Ny MaGee
50 cent - eminem (getty)

*Eminem has been tapped to play White Boy Rick in the newest Starz drama, “BMF” (“Black Mafia Family”).

Eminem will star in one episode of the series, according to The Wrap.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF,’ ” Fiddy said in a statement. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

Eminem+2018+Coachella+Valley+Music+Arts+Festival+LRxQPnFqP9Tl
Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California.

50 recently explained on tweeter that  he directed Em’s episode, and used reverse aging technology on the rapper, similar to what director Martin Scorsese employed in his 2019 film, “The Irishman.”

“I directed ‘BMF’ EPISODE 7 it is amazing. I used the same digital de-aging special effects they used in ‘The Irishman.’ To take @eminem back to his teenage years,” Fiddy wrote.

Here’s more from New York Post:

In real life, Richard Wershe Jr., a k a White Boy Rick, became an FBI informant from age 14 to 16. He sold drugs and guns while being a member of a Detroit gang. By 17, Wershe claims he was duped by the feds and apprehended for cocaine possession. While Wershe, now 52 years old, was sentenced to life in prison, he was paroled and released in July 2020.

A documentary about his life, “White Boy,” was released in 2017, and a feature film starring Matthew McConaughey, “White Boy Rick,” dropped the following year. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

