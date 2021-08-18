4-Year-Old ‘Gymnast of the Week’ Dedicates Her Trophy to Simone Biles (Watch)

*Four-year-old Verity Ofori-Kuragu was honored with the ‘Gymnast of the Week” in her gymnastics class and decided to dedicated it to her idol, Simone Biles.

The United Kingdom native by way of Ghana started doing handstands when she was just 2 years old and fell in love with the sport after seeing British gymnast Joe Fraser showing off some of his skills.

“I assured Verity that when she turned 3 [in March 2020], we would enroll her to start doing gymnastics,” Verity’s mother Britta Ofori-Kuragu told Because Of Them We Can.

But after the pandemic put a halt on Verity’s gymnastics classes, she was introduced to The GOAT via YouTube and instantly realized how the US Olympian “looked like [her],” Britta said.

Watch below: