You Gotta Watch ‘Nine Perfect Strangers!’

*This month, Hulu teased and dropped new titles during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is my watchable pick!

Streaming today, 9PS, takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. The weekly limited series stars Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Nicole Kidman (executive producer).

Watching over them during their 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them.

“On the first day, we had a koala in the tree,” exclaimed Kidman about their fun times filming in Australia.

“I found out they all have chlamydia and I was devastated,” joked Hall. “Did you know that? Most of them are infected with chlamydia.”

Kidman responded, “the birds or the koalas?!”

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episodes star Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten and Manny Jacinto.

Just like this TCA panel, 9PS is a good time!

Plus, “Dopesick,” premiering October 13, examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The weekly limited series stars Rosario Dawson and Michael Keaton (executive producer).

“My character’s sort of based on a particular woman who worked at the DEA and is kind of an amalgamation of things,” explained Dawson.

“For me, it’s important to tell true stories – sometimes we go to these places to escape – because our actual real lives are very compelling and worth telling,” she continued. “If you go to the hospital now, the way they talk about pain and how they prescribe it…it’s something we’ve all seen shift. But we don’t really know the players and the reasons behind it. To have the ability to tell real people’s tales, is going to bring humanity to a situation that unfortunately has seen a lot of inhumanity.”

Executive produced by Danny Stronghe, the eight-episodes, take viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy, the show also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, and Kaitlyn Dever; guest stars Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.