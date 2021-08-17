Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Was Disgraced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Cut from Spike Lee’s 9/11 Documentary?

By Ny MaGee
0

AndrewCuomoDemocratsHoldUnprecedentedIozc8ve-NwDl-e1608581356623

*Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not featured in Spike Lee’s new four-part documentary, “NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½,” sparking speculation that he was cut from the project. 

Lee’s star-studded doc focuses on the 20-year aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, with Page Six noting the following celebrities speak out in the piece: Busta Rhymes, Rosie Perez, Jon Stewart, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Van Jones, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mayor Bill de Blasio — — but no Cuomo.

Page Six writes that “Cuomo may have been interviewed for the doc, only to be dropped at the last minute before the HBO release on Aug. 22.”

Check out the trailer for Lee’s 9/11 documentary below.

READ MORE: It’s Official! Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation As New York Governor in 14 days | VIDEO

Last week, the governor of New York announced plans to resign amid accusations of sexual misconduct, EURweb.com reported. 

“My resignation will be effective in 14 days,” Cuomo said in a livestream.

The governor’s decision to step down comes after independent investigators for the state’s attorney general office found that he sexually harassed multiple female members of his staff. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office’s findings earlier this month

“We find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” the investigators wrote in their 165-page report released on August 3.

Cuomo’s resignation marks a steep fall from grace, with the three-term Empire State governor once considered a future presidential candidate.

When New York became the epicenter of the US’s COVID-19 outbreak in spring 2020, Cuomo took a star turn in Democratic politics through his daily coronavirus briefings, which earned him an international Emmy award and record approval ratings among the state’s residents.

Previous articleVIDEO: Gator Suddenly Attacks Handler as Kids at a Birthday Party Watch
Next articleTim Tebow Dropped After 1 Preseason Game and 2 Blocks So Bad They Went Viral (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO