VIDEO: Gator Suddenly Attacks Handler as Kids at a Birthday Party Watch

*A Utah family was enjoying a child’s birthday party at a local reptile facility when an alligator had enough of feeling like a zoo animal and decided to be the alligator that it is.

While its handler was showing it off to the kiddies and their parents behind protective glass, the gator snapped and clamped down on her hand. The handler tried in vain to break free. Either she got into the cage to get better leverage, or the gator pulled her in. Either way, the gator ended up thrashing her about. The kids and parents looked confused, as to whether or not this was part of the presentation.

The alligator went into death spiral mode … that swirl that reptiles do with pray in their mouths. One of the dads jumped in and jumped on the gator’s back, trying to keep him from thrashing/spiraling. Suddenly, parents began snatching their kids away from the site.

Dad kept straddling the gator until it finally loosened its clamp on the handler’s gloved hand and she was able to get out of the tank. Now, pops had to figure out how he would release his straddle grip and escape without being eaten.

Watch below: