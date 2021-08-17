Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Tim Tebow Dropped After 1 Preseason Game and 2 Blocks So Bad They Went Viral (Watch)

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JULY 30: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

*The Tim Tebow experiment at tight end is over in Jacksonville.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was cut this morning after just one preseason game…and by his old college coach, Urban Meyer, who now heads the Jaguars.

The 34-year-old leaves in the wake of embarrassing video showing him attempting to make a blocks. Instead, he gently leans his body against his opponent, spins for no reason and quickly falls to the turf like he did something.

Watch below:

And this…

