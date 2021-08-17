Tim Tebow Dropped After 1 Preseason Game and 2 Blocks So Bad They Went Viral (Watch)

*The Tim Tebow experiment at tight end is over in Jacksonville.
The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was cut this morning after just one preseason game…and by his old college coach, Urban Meyer, who now heads the Jaguars.
The 34-year-old leaves in the wake of embarrassing video showing him attempting to make a blocks. Instead, he gently leans his body against his opponent, spins for no reason and quickly falls to the turf like he did something.
Watch below:
And this…
Honestly, the Tebow block that went viral wasn’t even his worst block of the night. This was *the very next play* pic.twitter.com/tINWyJpWSE
— Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 16, 2021