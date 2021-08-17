‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Is The Freshly Funny Family Sitcom We’re Thirsty For!

*BET Plus’ roar out loud comedy, “The Ms. Pat Show,” is the freshly funny family sitcom we’ve been thirsty for!

The show’s producing team – Lee Daniels (executive producer), Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams (star/creator/executive producer), and Jordan E. Cooper (creator/executive producer) – appeared Monday during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour and discussed securing the right team and why they’re not afraid of cancel culture.

“America needs this right now. I knew Ms. Pat would be doing some groundbreaking work and storytelling — her story. Her story is a lot of women’s stories, exclaimed Daniels. “As opposed to dwelling on the negative or making it sad, she flips it on its head and we’re laughing with her. White people didn’t know we were on to something; so all three of us are really blessed that we’re with BET+,” explained the Academy Award nominee.

While the trio was shopping the show a lot of distributors said no but they persevered and didn’t capitulate to censorship.

“I don’t think either of us are scared, that’s the beauty of the show,” shared Cooper. “That’s why it was so hard for us to find a home because we say the things that are unsaid on television.”

“And that’s why it took three writers,” continued Williams. “I remember when Lee said, ‘child, I’m going to the streets to find you a writer.'”

The actress wanted writes who listened and wouldn’t sugar-coat the script.

“Yeah, because a lot of these writers have been sort of beaten down by the networks and the studios,” expressed the director. “[They’re told] this is how you’re supposed to do it. It’s supposed to be A, B, and C equals D.’ So I really wanted someone that was going to be unafraid to challenge the system — and Jordan still challenges us. He challenges Pat. He challenges me. He challenges BET+. We need that.”

Based on Ms. Pat’s stand-up comedy and memoir, “The Ms. Pat Show,” is the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian, whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her penny-pinching husband, played by J. Bernard Calloway (“City On A Hill”), a struggle of a sister played by Tami Roman (“The Family Business”), and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (“The Prince of Peoria”), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann (“50 Central”) and Brittany Inge (“Boomerang”), the latter two raised under very different circumstances.

The series is currently streaming on BET+.