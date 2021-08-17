Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNews
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle React to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

By Ny MaGee
0

Meghan+Markle+Prince+Harry+Meghan+Markle+Visit+qbZUj3fUxp3l
Getty

*As Americans gear up to honor the lives lost on 9/11, Taliban rule is set to take hold in Afghanistan once more. 

Prince Harry is speaking out about the situation via a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry’s Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex has called on military veterans to support one another as the situation continues to unfold.

What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” read their statement, which was shared on the Invictus Games Foundation’s Twitter account. “Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.”

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another,” the statement concluded.

READ MORE: Prince Harry to Pen Memoir About ‘My Life That’s Accurate and Wholly Truthful’

Per PEOPLE, “the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, triggering the collapse of the government as President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the U.S. military continued its planned withdrawal,” the outlet writes. 

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle issued a statement on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, in which they addressed the Afghanistan crisis, the tropical storm hitting an earthquake-stricken Haiti and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” the couple stated. “As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

“When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not,” the parents of two said. “And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”

Meghan and Harry also urged leaders “to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues.”

Previous article‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Is The Freshly Funny Family Sitcom We’re Thirsty For!
Next articleEx-MLBer Felipe Vasquez Gets 2-4 Years for Having Sex with 13-Year-old
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO