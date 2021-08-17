Prince Harry, Meghan Markle React to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

*As Americans gear up to honor the lives lost on 9/11, Taliban rule is set to take hold in Afghanistan once more.

Prince Harry is speaking out about the situation via a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry’s Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex has called on military veterans to support one another as the situation continues to unfold.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” read their statement, which was shared on the Invictus Games Foundation’s Twitter account. “Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.”

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another,” the statement concluded.

On behalf of the @weareinvictus community on the unfolding events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/djvQnWxekP — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) August 16, 2021

Per PEOPLE, “the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, triggering the collapse of the government as President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the U.S. military continued its planned withdrawal,” the outlet writes.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle issued a statement on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, in which they addressed the Afghanistan crisis, the tropical storm hitting an earthquake-stricken Haiti and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” the couple stated. “As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

“When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not,” the parents of two said. “And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”