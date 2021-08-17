Ludacris Reveals Secret Behind Mumble Rap in Hilarious Jif Ad (Watch)

*Ludacris is one generation removed from the folks currently taking mumble rap to the bank, and has just premiered in a new TV ad that pokes fun at hip hop’s sub-genre.

The Atlanta rapper, born Christopher Bridges, is back with a new single “Butter ATL,” which is an ode to his coincidental love for Jif peanut butter. That single dropped last week, and on Monday, the peanut butter brand took full advantage, releasing an ad with Luda based on the song.

The spot has him in the studio trying to nail the pacing of his bars in the current style, but not quite getting it — until he decides a spoon full of Jif peanut butter might snap him into the right rhythm. Not only did everything finally click, his braids morphed into a youthful afro and he nailed the current style of rap.

Even Gunna, a bona fide mumble rapper who appears in the spot as well as the “Butter ATL” track, is impressed.

Watch below:

The spot comes from Publicis New York and was directed by Grammy-award winning director Dave Meyers, who has worked with Ludacris before. He says the rapper was a perfect fit for the ad.

“An older rapper might find themselves challenged to update their flow like newer rappers and who better than lyricist Ludacris to explore that,” says Meyers.

The campaign will run on TV, online and radio.

Listen to “Butter ATL” below.