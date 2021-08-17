Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Ludacris Reveals Secret Behind Mumble Rap in Hilarious Jif Ad (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

ludacris
Ludacris stars in a commercial for Jif peanut butter

*Ludacris is one generation removed from the folks currently taking mumble rap to the bank, and has just premiered in a new TV ad that pokes fun at hip hop’s sub-genre.

The Atlanta rapper, born Christopher Bridges, is back with a new single “Butter ATL,” which is an ode to his coincidental love for Jif peanut butter. That single dropped last week, and on Monday, the peanut butter brand took full advantage, releasing an ad with Luda based on the song.

The spot has him in the studio trying to nail the pacing of his bars in the current style, but not quite getting it — until he decides a spoon full of Jif peanut butter might snap him into the right rhythm. Not only did everything finally click, his braids morphed into a youthful afro and he nailed the current style of rap.

Even Gunna, a bona fide mumble rapper who appears in the spot as well as the “Butter ATL” track, is impressed.

Watch below:

The spot comes from Publicis New York and was directed by Grammy-award winning director Dave Meyers, who has worked with Ludacris before. He says the rapper was a perfect fit for the ad.

“An older rapper might find themselves challenged to update their flow like newer rappers and who better than lyricist Ludacris to explore that,” says Meyers.

The campaign will run on TV, online and radio.

Listen to “Butter ATL” below.

Previous article4 Virginia Males Charged in Murder of Nephew of Late Rep. Elijah Cummings [VIDEO]
Next articleBlack Officer Slaps Syracuse Police with $33M Lawsuit Over ‘Jim Crow Culture’ [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO